20-year-old arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Oct 26, 2023 06:50 PM IST

Karbi Anglong district superintendent of police (SP) Sanjib Saikia on Thursday told HT that they detained the accused immediately after receiving the complaint and arrested him after registering a case

Assam police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in Karbi Anglong district.

Police said the incident took place late on Tuesday (October 24), adding, locals found the girl unconscious near a forest area and informed them. On the same night, a first information report was registered following a complaint from family members of the minor girl, said police.

Karbi Anglong district superintendent of police (SP) Sanjib Saikia on Thursday told HT that they detained the accused immediately after receiving the complaint and arrested him after registering a case.

“He has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and some other charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He’ll be produced before the court soon,” the SP said.

According to the family members, the minor girl was assaulted brutally and has sustained critical injuries. She has been admitted to a local government hospital, they said.

“She is just 15, but the boy assaulted her with so much brutality and some of the injuries are deep. We want capital punishment for her rapist,” said a family member.

Meanwhile, a group of locals on Thursday gathered in front of the house of the accused and tried to vandalise it. However, a team of police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

According to the locals, the minor girl was abducted by the accused when she went to watch Durga idol immersion.

“He dragged her to a forest area from the immersion ghat and performed the brutal act. We demand strict punishment for him,” a local said.

“We can understand the emotions of the locals. Our officials acted quickly after receiving the complaint and arrested the accused. We have assured the locals that proper investigation will be done,” the SP said.

Police said that the girl is receiving treatment at a local government hospital and her statement will be recorded once she recovers.

