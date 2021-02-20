Prices of premium petrol cross 100 in 19 districts of Rajasthan

The rise in petrol prices is taking a toll on consumers' pockets in Rajasthan with the price of premium petrol crossing ₹100 across 19 districts.

These districts include Alwar, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sawai Madhopur, Banswara, Dungarpur, Sikar, Pali, Udaipur, Churu, Pratapgarh, Kota, Karauli, Rajsamand, Jhunjhunu, Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer.

The highest rates of premium petrol amongst the above-mentioned district were recorded from Sri Ganganagar, where the price of a litre of petrol is at ₹103.59, followed Hanumangarh where it is selling for ₹102.95 per litre.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, in a social media post on Saturday, blamed the Central government for the rising prices of petrol.

“Prices have been increasing continuously for the last 11 days. This is the result of the wrong economic policies of the Central government. Crude oil prices in the international market are currently half of that during the UPA regime but petrol-diesel prices have reached an all-time high,” he said.

Gehlot said that the central government has imposed excise duty of ₹32.90 on petrol and ₹31.80 per litre on diesel. He said during the UPA government in 2014, there was an excise duty of only ₹9.20 on petrol and just ₹3.46 on diesel. The Modi government should reduce excise duty in the interest of the public without any delay.

“Due to Covid, the state's economy has been badly affected and the state's revenue has decreased. But to give relief to the common people, the state government reduced VAT by 2 per cent in the last month itself. Instead of giving any such relief, the Modi government is increasing the prices of petrol and diesel every day,” the CM said.

He further said that some people are spreading the rumour that the Rajasthan government has imposed the highest tax on petrol, so the prices are high here. Tax on petrol in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is higher than in Rajasthan. Hence, the price of petrol in Jaipur is less than in Bhopal.

“Rajasthan has the highest VAT and the state government should reduce it and give relive to common people. Madhya Pradesh is behind Rajasthan in terms of charging different type of duties. The CM is blaming the Center for the failure of the state government,” said Ramlal Sharma, chief spokesperson, Rajasthan BJP.