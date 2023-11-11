Protest erupts in Rajasthan's Dausa after cop allegedly raped 4-yr-old girl

People in large numbers carried out protest outside a police station in Rajasthan's Dausa district after a sub-inspector was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old daughter of a police constable. Villagers gathered around the local police station in Rahuwas village and reportedly beat up the accused cop before handing him over to the police. Screengrab from video shared by BJP MP(X)

The police officer, Bhupendra Singh, was on an election duty where he allegedly raped the child. During work hours, he reached his colleague constable’s rented room, where the minor daughter of another constable, living next door had come to play.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena shared two video clips on his social media account in which villagers could be heard shouting slogans against the police. "There is a huge anger among the people over the incident of rape of a seven-year-old Dalit girl by a policeman in Lalsot. I have reached the spot to get justice for the innocent child," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meena has also announced ₹50 lakh compensation for the girl's family.

According to police, the accused lured and took the child to the rented room where he allegedly raped her.

The mother of the minor came to know about the incident when she narrated her ordeal to her.

Her father, who is a constable in Jaipur police returned from his night duty, went to Rahuwas police station to register a complaint but couldn’t do so. It was only after protests by the locals the police registered a complaint and arrested Singh under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore took a dig at the Rajasthan government and held chief minister Ashok Gehlot responsible for 'ruining the environment' in the state where perpetrators are amassing power and breaking rules.

“It’s happening in Rajasthan daily. Sexual harassment against 35,000 women took place in Rajasthan, and this environment has been created in which Rajasthan Congress MLA’s PAs and family members of MLAs and ministers are involved, what would the people see?... This is about ruining the environment...This whole responsibility falls on CM and Home Minister that’s Ashok Gehlot,” he said.

