Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rains, cloud cover bring respite from heat in parts of Rajasthan
jaipur news

Rains, cloud cover bring respite from heat in parts of Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, Sangaria and Churu 44.7 degrees Celsius, Pilani 44.2 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 43.1 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 42.4 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 42 degrees Celsius, and Jaisalmer 41.7 degrees Celsius.
Thunder, lightning and gusty winds are likely in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Tonk, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Jalore and Pali districts in the next 24 hours.
Thunder, lightning and gusty winds are likely in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Tonk, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Jalore and Pali districts in the next 24 hours.
Published on Jun 13, 2022 09:29 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

The mercury dropped by one to five degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan on Monday due to rain and cloud cover, according to a meteorological department spokesperson.

Sri Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, Sangaria and Churu 44.7 degrees Celsius, Pilani 44.2 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 43.1 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 42.4 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 42 degrees Celsius, and Jaisalmer 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Barmer recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Alwar 41.1 degrees Celsius, Sikar 40 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 39.8 degrees Celsius, Kota 38.5 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 37 degrees Celsius, Ajmer 36.4 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 32.4 degrees Celsius, and Chittorgarh 31.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department spokesperson said that in most cities of the state, the temperature on Sunday night was recorded in the range of 25.4 degrees Celsius to 32.2 degrees Celsius.

Bikaner recorded 17.6 mm of rainfall, Dabok 11.2 mm, Phalodi 5.8 mm, Bhilwara 2 mm, Jodhpur 1.9 mm, and Chittorgarh 1 mm.

Thunder, lightning and gusty winds are likely in Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Tonk, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Jalore and Pali districts in the next 24 hours, the spokesperson said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan jaipur
rajasthan jaipur
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out