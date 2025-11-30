Rajasthan: 3 killed, several injured in car–truck collision on national highway

Jaipur: Three people were killed and several others injured after a car collided head-on with a truck near Ratanpura on the Manoharpur–Dausa National Highway in Rajasthan on Sunday morning Police teams, with the help of local residents, conducted a rescue operation and managed to pull out the injured. (Representational image)

Jawararamgarh circle officer (CO) Mukesh Joshi said the crash occurred around 12.55 pm. A truck travelling from Manoharpur towards Dausa collided head-on with a car arriving from the opposite direction. Preliminary investigation indicates the accident happened during an overtaking attempt, with the overspeeding vehicles smashing into each other.

The car, carrying nine passengers, was extensively damaged, trapping several occupants inside. Police teams, with the help of local residents, conducted a rescue operation and managed to pull out the injured after nearly 10 minutes of effort.

All occupants were rushed to NIMS Hospital by ambulance. Three were declared dead on arrival. Two others are critically injured and currently on ventilator support, while four more are undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

He said the group had travelled from different locations for darshan at Mehndipur Balaji and was en route to Khatushyamji when the tragedy struck near Ratanpura.

The truck driver fled the scene after the collision. Among the car occupants were a driver from Dausa, three people from Haryana, three from Nokha (Bikaner) and two others whose identities are yet to be confirmed. Police are collecting details to establish their identities and notify families.