Rajasthan: 3 youths killed as motorcycle crashes while overtaking auto in Udaipur

Three youths riding a motorcycle were killed in a road accident in the Mandwa police station area of Kotra block in Udaipur district late Tuesday evening, the police said. The accident occurred when the motorcycle collided with an auto while attempting to overtake it. Representational image.

“The three youths were travelling from Mandwa towards Kotra. An auto was moving ahead of them, and a jeep was approaching from the opposite direction at high speed. In an attempt to overtake the auto, the motorcycle rider lost control and crashed into the vehicle. The impact was severe, leaving all three riders critically injured. It was reported that none of them wore helmets,” station house officer Nirmal Kumar said.

One of the youths died on the spot, while the other two succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a hospital. The accident also led to a brief traffic snarl in the area, Kumar added.

The deceased were identified as Harish (24), son of Masur Gamar; Shankarlal (25), son of Sunil Kharadi; and Kalaram (23), son of Kisanram. All three were residents of Kotra. On receiving information, Mandwa police reached the spot, took custody of the bodies and shifted them to the hospital mortuary.

The SHO said police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident. The families of the deceased have been informed.