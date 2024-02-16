Rajasthan: 5, including a minor, killed in Bikaner road accident

Five people, including a minor, were killed in a road accident on the Bharatmala Expressway after a truck and an SUV collided early morning around 4am. All the deceased are residents of Bhuj in Gujarat. Visuals from the site of the accident.

Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, who rushed to the scene, told HT that the collision was so intense that parts of the Scorpio car were scattered. The SUV rammed into the truck from behind and all the deceased died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to the Nokha government hospital.

The victims have been identified as Dr Pratik and his wife Hetal, Dr Pooja and her husband and their 18-month-old daughter.

The police found parking receipts issued in Pahalgam and Gulmarg from the car, which indicated that the deceased were on a vacation in Jammu and Kashmir. The families of the victims are on the way to Bikaner, the police said.