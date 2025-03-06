Rajasthan: 6 members of family killed after car collides with trailer in Sirohi

Six members of a family were killed on Thursday morning after their car collided with a trailer near Abu Road in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district. The accident occurred around 3am near Kivarli. One woman sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment while the victims, residents of Jalore, were returning from Ahmedabad. According to Mount Abu CO Goma Ram, the impact was so severe that the car got lodged under the trailer. (Representative file photo)

According to Mount Abu CO Goma Ram, the impact was so severe that the car got lodged under the trailer.

Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene after hearing a loud explosion-like sound from the crash. The front portion of the car was completely crushed, trapping the occupants inside.

The car was pulled out from under the trailer while its occupants were taken out from the mangled remains.

The deceased have been identified as Narayan Prajapat (58), his wife Poshi Devi (55), and their son Dushyant (24).

The driver, Kaluram (40), his minor son, and another child, Jaydeep, also lost their lives.

The injured woman, who was critically injured, has been referred to Sirohi for treatment.

Police said the family was returning from Ahmedabad after seeking medical treatment.

While two people died on the spot, four others succumbed to injuries at Abu Road hospital. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.