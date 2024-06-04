Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav loses from Jalore

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BPJ) candidate Lumbaram Choudhary by a significant margin from the Jalore parliamentary seat. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with his son and Congress candidate from Jalore seat Vaibhav Gehlot before the elections. (Photo from X)

This is the second consecutive defeat for Vaibhav, who previously lost from Jodhpur to BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Choudhary won by a margin of 2,01,543 votes while Gehlot secured only 5,95,240 votes. However, this time the BJP’s vote share dropped by 11.09%. In 2019, the BJP secured 66% votes in this seat, compared to 54.91% this year.

Vaibhav accepted his defeat and said, “Victory and defeat have their own places. I congratulate Lumbaram Choudhary on his victory and hope that he will always stand with the people of Jalore-Sirohi. I have full faith in my people, party, and workers.”

“This election was not against the son of a former chief minister, but Ashok Gehlot himself who was in the electoral fray, and I won against him,” Choudhary said.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections was held at this seat in the second phase on April 26.