Rajasthan Assembly passes Appropriation Bill
The Rajasthan Assembly passed the Rajasthan Appropriation Bill, 2021 by voice vote on Monday.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal introduced the bill in the House, saying it has been brought to authorise the payment and appropriation of certain amounts from the state consolidated fund for services for 2020-21.
With the passing of the bill, he said, an amount of ₹36,253.95 crore can be paid and utilised.
Discussion on Budget 2021-22 is underway in the assembly.
Legislators of the opposition BJP did not take part in the discussion to protest the Speaker's decision to bar former minister Vasudev Devnani from taking part in the proceedings of the House for the day.
