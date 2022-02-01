Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan BJP staged protest for CBI probe in REET paper leak case
jaipur news

Rajasthan BJP staged protest for CBI probe in REET paper leak case

The BJP workers gathered at the Civil Lines crossing and staged a sit-in. Police used water cannons and resorted to cane charging to disperse the protestors and vacate the site.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters stage a protest against the state government over the REET paper leak, at Civil Lines, in Jaipur.(Ashok Sharma)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 09:50 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

Rajasthan BJP workers led by state unit president Satish Poonia on Tuesday held a demonstration here, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case.

Following this, several BJP workers, including Poonia, courted arrest.

Speaking to reporters at the protest site, Poonia said, "We want to meet with the chief minister. There is a legitimate demand. Injustice was done to the candidates of REET. So much rigging took place. The chief minister should assure us that he will sack the ministers responsible and remove them from party posts. Why should they be given mercy?"

He said the agitation would continue, adding, "We will raise our voice strongly in the upcoming session of the Rajasthan Assembly."

D P Jaroli, chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, was sacked by the Rajasthan government on Saturday and board secretary Arvind Kumar and two others were suspended in connection with the paper leak case of REET-2021.

When irregularities in the conduct of the exams had emerged in September last year, the state government had suspended one RAS and two RPS officers, 13 personnel of the education department, and three policemen.

Over 35 people have been arrested in the paper leak case by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police. 

