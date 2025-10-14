Rajasthan bus with 57 passengers catches fire in Jaisalmer, many injured

JAISALMER: Several people died and about a dozen sustained burn injuries after an air-conditioned bus in Jodhpur burst into flames on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur highway on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The fire is suspected to have started in the vehicle’s air conditioning unit and spread rapidly. (X/narpat_rat18280)

Jaisalmer Municipal Council’s assistant fire officer Krishanpal Singh Rathore said 15 passengers, including four women and three children, had sustained severe burn injuries.

Officials said the passengers first noticed smoke in the rear portion of the bus at about 3:30 pm, about 20km from the starting point in Jaisalmer.

The bus with 57 passengers was headed to Jodhpur a little over 250km away.

The fire spread through the bus before all the passengers could get off.

Local villagers and passersby alerted the authorities. Three ambulances were used to shift some of the injured to Jaisalmer’s Jawahir Hospital.

Officials said many passengers had burns on their faces, hands, and legs. The fire is suspected to have started in the vehicle’s air conditioning unit and spread rapidly.

Ameen Khan, who was near the War Museum at Thaiyat village, said the bus was already in flames when he first saw it.

“People were screaming for help. One man had collapsed on the ground. I took one severely burnt person on my bike and rushed him to the hospital. Many people are still being treated,” said Khan.

There has been no official word on the number of casualties in the incident.

Barmer MP Ummedaram Beniwal condoled the deaths. “The news of a tragic fire in a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur near Thaiyat village in my parliamentary constituency, resulting in several painful deaths and many passengers being injured, is extremely sad and heartbreaking,” he said.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma also condoled the deaths, referring to the incident “extremely heart-wrenching”. The chief minister added that instructions had been given to the authorities concerned to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

(With inputs from Jagdish Goswami)