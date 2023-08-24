Our aim is to make Rajasthan free from Tuberculosis by 2025: CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his state government’s aim is to make Rajasthan Tuberculosis (TB)-free by 2025. The chief minister was addressing the TB-Free Rajasthan conference on Thursday. (PTI file photo)

Addressing TB-Free Rajasthan conference, Gehlot said of the world’s 26% TB patients, 6% of them are in Rajasthan.

“Our aim is to make Rajasthan TB free by 2025. Just as everyone in the state together faced the Covid-19 pandemic, similarly the state will be made TB-free by taking everyone along”, he said.

Also Read: Gehlot directs to form panel to check student suicides in Kota: ‘Enrolling class 10 students a crime’

Gehlot added that his state is the first one to declare 29 gram panchayats TB-free.

“The state has been given silver and bronze medals at the national level to districts doing commendable work in TB eradication. This indicates our serious efforts towards eradication of Tuberculosis”, he said.

He said that the state government is continuously working to make Rajasthan the number one state in all sectors including health by 2030.

The CM said that health and education are among the main priorities of the state government adding that Rajasthan is the first state in the country to enact a law to give right to health to the common man.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON