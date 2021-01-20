Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat dies after prolonged illness
- Gajendra Singh was the son of former home minister and Congress stalwart from Rajasthan, Gulab Singh Shaktawat.
Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar in Udaipur district, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, died after a prolonged illness on Wednesday. He was 48.
Shaktawat, a two-time MLA was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi about a month ago for treatment of a liver problem.
He is the son of former home minister and Congress stalwart Gulab Singh Shaktawat.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot expressed grief over the demise of Shaktawat.
“My deep condolences on the untimely demise of Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat. He was ill for a long time. I was in touch with his family and Dr Shiv Sareen about his health,” Gehlot tweeted.
Pilot tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the devastating news of the passing away of my colleague and MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat. He was a humble and a kind soul, always dedicated to the development of his constituency. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”
Shaktawat was among the Congress MLAs, led by Sachin Pilot, who had revolted against the leadership of Gehlot in July 2020.
He was the third Congress and the fourth sitting MLA of the Rajasthan Assembly to have died in the past few months.
Earlier, Congress MLAs Master Bhanwar lal Meghwal (Sujangarh in Churu), Kailash Trivedi (Saharda in Bhilwara) and BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari (Rajsamand) had died.
Meghwal, who was then the social justice and empowerment minister, had a brain haemorrhage; while Kailash Trivedi and Kiran Maheshwari died due to Corona infection in November.
