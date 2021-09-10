Rajasthan cop held after compromising video with woman cop goes viral

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police arrested a Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer, who was suspended after an obscene video purportedly showing a woman constable and her minor child in a compromising position with him went viral.

The officer, HL Saini, was posted as a circle officer, Beawar, while the constable was posted to Jaipur. Saini was arrested on Thursday night from a resort in Udaipur. He has been brought to Jaipur and SOG has begun an investigation.

Director general of police ML Lather said the police took suo motu cognizance of the video being circulated on social media and arrested Saini . A case was registered at the cybercrime station of SOG.

The police have lodged a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act. The woman constable was not arrested as she was with her child. She will be arrested later, said an official familiar with the developments.

The video clip purportedly showed Saini in a compromising position with the constable in a swimming pool. The policewoman’s six-year-old son was also in the pool with them.

Hindustan Times has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Saini has reportedly claimed that the video is doctored.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police, Nagaur, has also sent the station house officer of Chitawa police station to the police lines as he allegedly didn’t take action on the complaint filed by the constable’s husband.

A Nagaur police officer said the husband of the woman constable had sent a complaint to the SP’s office through post against his wife and Saini on August 10, almost two months after the incident reportedly happened. The SP forwarded the complaint to the Chitawa police station SHO with direction to take action. The officer said the SHO did not take any action.

According to the constable’s husband, on July 13, he saw that his wife posted a video (Whatsapp status) in which she and Saini could be seen in a swimming pool in a compromising position. In his complaint, he said Saini touched his son inappropriately in front of his wife and that constituted a crime against the minor.

An official at police headquarters said a departmental inquiry has been initiated against all three --- Saini, the constable, and the SHO.

The Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognizance of the matter and sought a report in three days from the state police.