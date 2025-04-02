Rajasthan cops tried to arrest groom at his wedding, thrashed by relatives; 11 hurt

At least 11 police personnel were critically injured in Rajasthan’s Sikar when they went to rescue three of their colleagues who were kidnapped by the family members of a criminal whom they went to arrest, said officials. So far, 13 people have been arrested. (Representative file photo)

“The incident took place on Tuesday night when a team of three constables from Sikar’s Ajeetgarh police station- Subhash Kumar, Karmednra Kumar, and Rajesh Kumar went to arrest a criminal Mahipal who was about to get married. When the constables interrupted the wedding procession, Mahipal’s family got furious and abducted the policemen keeping them hostage inside a house”, Sikar superintendent of police (SP), Bhuvan Bhushan said.

Following the development, a team of another 30 policemen including the station house officers of five police stations- Khnadela, Srimadhopur, Ajeetgarh, Thoi, and Rings- were sent to the spot an hour later to rescue the three constables.

Also Read: Bengaluru teachers suspended for allegedly forcing students to clean toilets, police launch probe: Report

“When their van reached the spot, a group of around 45 people- majorly Mahipal’s family members- began to pelt stones at them while several others were physically assaulted. At least 11 police officer, including two SHOs, sustained injuries. They were rushed to the hospital and are undergoing treatment,” said SP.

Meanwhile, the police personnel also sought an additional force from Ajeetgrah police station following which assistant sub inspector Nekiram and head constable Banwari Lal also reached the spot with seven other constables.

“However, the mob also abducted Nekiram and Lal and took them hostage. Later, we had to call an RAC battalion to take charge of the situation. They then managed to disperse the crowd by deploying an additional force on Wednesday and rescued the abducted policemen. The situation is under control now,” said SP.

So far, 13 people have been arrested. A first information report (FIR) was also lodged under sections 132 (assaulting or using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are searching for Mahipal and other criminals involved in the incident. They will be arrested soon. The injured policemen are responding to the treatment positively. Further probe is underway,” said SP.