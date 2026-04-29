Jaipur, Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Wednesday chaired a marathon review meeting at the police headquarters here with range-level officers, directing strict action against hardened criminals and stressing the need to use technology to strengthen policing. Rajasthan DGP reviews crime control, modernisation; directs stringent action against repeat offenders

The meeting, which lasted over six hours, reviewed range-wise progress on crime control, innovation and modernisation of policing, an official statement said.

The DGP emphasised a multi-pronged strategy to curb serious crimes and directed officers to mandatorily conduct financial investigations in cases related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Act, gangsters and habitual offenders.

"Illegal properties of criminals should be identified and action for their attachment ensured," he said, while also calling for speedy disposal of cases pending for over five years.

Expressing concern over repeated offences by history-sheeters and habitual criminals, Sharma instructed officers to take the "strictest legal action" against them.

He also directed disposal of seized items lying in police station storerooms through special drives.

Highlighting the importance of technology, the DGP asked officers to maximise the use of the RajCop Citizen App and avoid developing separate applications at the district level.

He further directed officials to ensure proper functioning of CCTV cameras at police stations and improve detection, challan and recovery rates.

On traffic management, Sharma called for expanding the lane driving system and strengthening awareness campaigns at toll plazas to reduce road accidents.

He also instructed that reception areas at police stations be upgraded with digital facilities, including online entry through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems platform, to enhance transparency and improve public service.

The DGP said strict action should also be taken against those filing false cases under relevant legal provisions.

He emphasised strengthening the beat system, improving quality disposal of complaints on the 181 helpline, and ensuring prompt action in cybercrime cases reported on the 1930 helpline.

Senior officers, including DG Sanjay Agarwal, DG Anil Paliwal and DG Anand Srivastava, were present in the meeting and shared suggestions to further improve policing in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.