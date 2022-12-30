Rajasthan: Dissonance continues in ruling Congress

Dissonance continued in the ruling Congress in Rajasthan even as the newly-appointed party in charge of the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa this week warned against indiscipline.

A day after Randhawa’s warning, Congress lawmaker and the Scheduled Caste Commission chief Khiladi Lal Bairwa on Thursday linked the pending demand for constitutional status to the panel to his support for former state party chief Sachin Pilot, who revolved against chief minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020.

“My only mistake is saying Pilot is an eligible person...” Bairwa told journalists after meeting Randhawa. “When I took charge of the commission...I asked for the [constitutional status] but nothing has happened to date despite assurances.” He added states such as Punjab have given the status to their panels.

Randhawa on Thursday met Congress candidates, who lost the 2018 assembly polls, lawmakers, office bearers, and ministers.

Manish Yadav, who lost the 2018 polls, said the government was backing independent lawmakers, which has weakened the party organisation. Subhash Meel, who also unsuccessfully contested the last polls, said Congress voters were being ignored.

A leader familiar with the matter said state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said those who lost to independent and Bahujan Samaj Party candidates in 2018 will be taken care of.

