IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan exceeds Covid vaccination target in 1st round, wastage percentage low
Jaipur: A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker.(PTI Photo)
Jaipur: A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker.(PTI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan exceeds Covid vaccination target in 1st round, wastage percentage low

  • Chief minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that Rajasthan was the only state in India to be put in the green category in the detailed evaluation done by the World Health Organization due to better performance on all the parameters of vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 PM IST

In Rajasthan around 97% of Covid vaccines were utilised during the three days of the first phase of the vaccination drive against the target of 90%, set by the Central government. The vaccine wastage percentage in the state was 3.40%, said officials.

“Because of multiple reasons, the target for Covid vaccination, set by the central government was 90%. But in Rajasthan, 96.59% vaccines have been used. The vaccine wastage percentage was only 3.40% and we are trying to reduce this too. In the first three days of vaccinations 32,379 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 501 sites,” said Siddharth Mahajan, secretary, health.

After a review meeting on Saturday, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said health workers in the state were coming forward with great enthusiasm and participating in the vaccination drive.

“Rajasthan is the only state in the country to be put in the green category in the detailed evaluation conducted by the World Health Organization due to better performance on all the parameters of vaccination,” said Gehlot.

He added that instructions have been given that according to the guidelines of the government of India, the first phase of vaccination should be completed as soon as possible by increasing the number of sites.

Also Read: Rajasthan appeals to healthcare staff to come forward for Covid vaccination

Earlier, the CM had tweeted to say that healthcare workers had come forward in fewer numbers for vaccination. He had attributed the low turnout also to an ‘exchange of barbs’ between the two vaccine manufacturers, which he suggested could have lowered people’s confidence in the vaccines. He had, however, welcomed the new guidelines released by Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech and wished that it would help in building trust in the vaccine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news india covid 19 vaccine cm ashok gehlot
app
Close
e-paper
Jaipur: A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker.(PTI Photo)
Jaipur: A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker.(PTI Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan exceeds Covid vaccination target in 1st round, wastage percentage low

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:45 PM IST
  • Chief minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that Rajasthan was the only state in India to be put in the green category in the detailed evaluation done by the World Health Organization due to better performance on all the parameters of vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IT department claims to have found undisclosed transactions worth more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,400 crore during raids at the three firms.(PTI File Photo)
IT department claims to have found undisclosed transactions worth more than 1,400 crore during raids at the three firms.(PTI File Photo)
jaipur news

IT raid at Jaipur jeweller reveals secret tunnel with art jewellery, antiques

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • The IT department sleuths also found an alpha-numeric secret code on each item found in the tunnel. Attempts are on to crack the code.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Illegal sand mining is rampant in the region and is often linked to powerful syndicates.(HT Photo/Representative)
Illegal sand mining is rampant in the region and is often linked to powerful syndicates.(HT Photo/Representative)
jaipur news

Senior Rajasthan government officer attacked by sand mafia during raid, injured

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • The Supreme Court had said last year in February that illegal sand mining could cause irreparable damage to the environment and is rampant in Rajasthan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
jaipur news

Rajasthan appeals to healthcare staff to come forward for Covid vaccination

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot held the 'verbal exchange' between the two vaccine manufacturers as the reason behind the decline in participation in the vaccination drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaktawat was among the Congress leaders who had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot's leadership under Sachin Pilot. (Courtesy- Twitter)
Shaktawat was among the Congress leaders who had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot's leadership under Sachin Pilot. (Courtesy- Twitter)
jaipur news

Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat dies after prolonged illness

By Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Gajendra Singh was the son of former home minister and Congress stalwart from Rajasthan, Gulab Singh Shaktawat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (File photo)
Image for representation. (File photo)
jaipur news

Woman arrested for marrying widow in guise of a man to grab cash, jewellery

By HT Correspondent, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • The police investigated the case and got hold of the accused who was found to be a woman during the medical examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 10,61,303 voters have been added raising the total number of voters in the state to 4,95,80,319.(PTI)
As many as 10,61,303 voters have been added raising the total number of voters in the state to 4,95,80,319.(PTI)
jaipur news

10.61 lakh new voters added to electoral list in Rajasthan: SEC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Of these, 5,61,732 are men and 4,99,571 are women voters. Among the names added, there are 6,95,016 young voters in the 18–19 age group.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police released a video of the girl saying she had married out of her free will and there was no conversion involved.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Police released a video of the girl saying she had married out of her free will and there was no conversion involved.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
jaipur news

Rajasthan police reject claim that Bikaner girl forced for interfaith marriage

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Bikaner’s superintendent of police, Priti Chandra, rubbished the claims made by the girl’s family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dense fog also engulfed many parts of the state.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Dense fog also engulfed many parts of the state.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
jaipur news

Mercury dips at several places in Rajasthan

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Alwar, Bundi and Dabok recorded 2.5, 6.1, 6.3, 7.4, 9.6 and 10 degrees respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers were charred to death after the bus ran into a high tension wire(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Passengers were charred to death after the bus ran into a high tension wire(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

6 dead, 36 injured after bus runs into high tension power line in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • All the passengers on the bus were from the Jain community and were returning to Ajmer after visiting a temple in Beawar
READ FULL STORY
Close
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
jaipur news

‘No cause for fear... Happy to be in first few to get vaccinated’

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Dr Sudhir Bhandari, who is a member of the state advisory board for Covid-19, said, “I am happy that I am among the first few persons selected to get vaccinated. It is a proud moment that our country has developed a vaccine to deal with the pandemic. There is no cause for fear.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-years in prison by a Jodhpur trial court in 2018 in a black buck poaching case.(Colors/Representational )
Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-years in prison by a Jodhpur trial court in 2018 in a black buck poaching case.(Colors/Representational )
jaipur news

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan fails to appear in court

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Salman Khan has filed an application before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance in the poaching case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File Photo)
india news

Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day: Gehlot on Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Two vaccines—Covidshield, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, developed indigenously by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech—are being administered in the inoculation programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Sardana said the beginning of the Covid 19 vaccination drive was a proud moment.
Dr Sardana said the beginning of the Covid 19 vaccination drive was a proud moment.
jaipur news

Kota medical college principal 1st to get vaccine after recovering from Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Kota
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • Vijay Sardana (58) was critically infected with Covid-19 in September 2020 and was hospitalized in Covid-19 ICU for a week but he didn’t lose courage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several accidents take place during kite flying in the country. (Reuteurs/Representational photo)
Several accidents take place during kite flying in the country. (Reuteurs/Representational photo)
jaipur news

Boy run over by train while catching kite, youth’s throat slit by sharp string

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Nearly 140 persons, including 100 in Jaipur alone, are reported to have been injured in kite-flying incidents in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP