Rajasthan: Gehlot lays foundation stone of 22-storey hospital tower with helipad
JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot laid the foundation stone of 22-storey Inpatient Department (IPD) tower and Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences to be built at a cost of ₹588 crore at Sawai Mansingh Hospital premises on Tuesday. The tower will have a helipad and 1,200 beds.
Gehlot said the state government is working with full commitment towards strengthening the health services infrastructure in the state. The tower will be state-of-the-art medical facilities, he said adding that a new beginning in the medical field has started in Rajasthan today.
He said that the state government will soon provide the right to health to everyone by bringing in the Right to Health Act.
The state government is making efforts in the direction of providing health related education to the school children from the primary level itself. A draft is being prepared by the Education Department in this regard, he said.
Gehlot also inaugurated Nirogi Rajasthan Medifest-2022. There will be 18 interactive sessions during the two-day Medifest.
Urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal said that Rajasthan will become a leading state in the field of health. There will also be a helipad on this 116-meter-high tower. With the construction of the tower, there will be 1,200 beds available under one roof, she said.
Medical and health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that this is the first tower of its kind in the country where state-of-the-art facilities will be available.
He said that the number of outdoor patients in SMS Hospital is about 15,000 per day. In such a situation, after the construction of this tower, the patients coming for SMS will get relief and all the facilities will be available to them in one building.
Renowned specialist doctors of the country Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Dr. VK Paul, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Dr. SK Sarin etc. participated in the program.
Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman, Narayana Health said that this new initiative of Rajasthan in the field of state-of-the-art health services is exemplary and an example for other states of the country.
Dr. Naresh Trehan, CMD, Medanta Heart Institute said that about 700 angioplasties are being performed every month at SMS Hospital, which shows that the hospital is catering to the health needs of a large number of heart patients. After the establishment of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, people from other states of the country will also come here for heart surgery.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
