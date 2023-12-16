Rajasthan govt forms SIT to probe paper leak cases, & Anti-Gangster Task Force against organized crimes

Hours after taking oath as the new Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced forming SIT to probe paper leak cases and forming Anti-Gangster Task Force to control organised crime in the state.

CM Bhajan lal Sharma addressing the media at CMO late Friday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After assuming charge at the Chief Minister's Office on Friday, Sharma said that women's safety and eradication of corruption will be the top priorities of our government. Following the leadership and guidance of the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double engine government of the state will take strong decisions keeping in mind the farmers, poor, women and youth and will take Rajasthan forward on the path of progress.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Chief Minister said that women safety has been a big issue in the state in the last years. “Our government is determined to completely eradicate crimes against women to develop a sense of security among the women of the state.”

He said that the security arrangements at public places should be tight so that the women power of the state does not face any kind of problem. Along with this, anti-social and criminal elements should be identified and strict action should be taken against them, so that all crimes against women can be completely prevented.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said that the state government will work on the policy of zero tolerance against corruption. “Not a single corrupt person will be able to escape the clutches of the law. Work should be done with cleanliness in all the government offices of the state. Pending cases should be resolved quickly and the problems of every person coming to the offices should be resolved with sensitivity and respect,” he said addressing the newspersons at the Chief Minister’s office.

He said that incidents of paper leak have come to light on a large scale in the state in the last few years. This has broken the morale of the youth of the state. Also, their confidence in the institutions conducting the examinations has weakened. “It has been decided to constitute SIT to investigate the paper leak cases that occurred in the last five years. Strict punishment will be given to the criminals involved in committing heinous crimes such as paper leak. Also, it will be ensured that no paper leak incident occurs in future.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chief Minister said that in the last 5 years a large number of gangs and gangsters have flourished in the state. The common people were forced to live under the shadow of terror. Due to their activities, law and order has deteriorated. Eradication of organized crime is necessary to bring it back on track and re-establish peace and good governance in the state.

“It has been decided to form a special task force (Anti Gangster Task Force) under the leadership of an ADGP level officer. Its objective will be to take effective action against all types of gangsters,” said Sharma.

The Chief Minister said that following the vision of the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly moving from a developing country to a developed country. To fulfill this vision, under the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the reach of public welfare schemes will be ensured to all the beneficiaries in the state. “Through Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the state government will work to empower all the eligible persons by raising their standard of living by connecting them with the schemes. Through the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, all the people of the state who have been deprived of the benefits of government schemes till now will be benefited.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM also thanked PM Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and all other union ministers, chief ministers of various states, party leaders and workers who attended his oath ceremony today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON