IAS T Ravikant appointed personal secretary to Rajasthan chief minister

The Rajasthan government on Friday appointed IAS officer T Ravikanth as the principal secretary (PS) to the newly inducted chief minister of the state, Bhajan Lal Sharma. Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan on Friday (File Photo)

The orders were issued by the state department of personnel. While Ravikanth, a 1998 batch IAS officer, was given the charge of principal secretary, at the same time, Anandhi, a 2007 batch IAS officer, was given the charge of secretary to the chief minister. And Dr Saumya Jha of the 2017 batch, has been temporarily appointed as joint secretary to the new chief minister.

Currently, Ravikanth is posted as principal secretary (medical education), while Anandhi is posted as IT and communication secretary and Jha is posted as CEO of Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Development Council.

All three officers will continue to hold their current positions along with the additional charge, the order from the state department said.

Ravikanth replaced IAS officer Kuldeep Ranka who served as the principal secretary to the former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sharma took oath as the new chief minister of Rajasthan on Friday. He was administered the oath by Governor Kalraj Mishra at a ceremony held in Jaipur. BJP MLAs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as his deputies.