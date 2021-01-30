Rajasthan law student arrested for threatening to rape a journalist on twitter

A 26-year-old law student from Udaipur in Rajasthan was arrested on Saturday for criminal intimidation and intention to insult the modesty of a woman after he allegedly threatened a woman journalist from Delhi on social media, said police officials.

Rohini Singh, a Delhi-based journalist tweeted to inform inspector general of police (IGP) Udaipur range, Satyaveer Singh, that one of the Twitter users from the state had threatened on Friday to rape and kill her; she also tagged chief minister Ashok Gehlot to her tweet, demanding action.

Following the complaint by Singh, Udaipur police registered a case against the holder of the Twitter account ‘KViayan’. CM Ashok Gehlot also directed Udaipur IG and SP to look into the matter and take action.

Acting upon the CM's direction, several police teams began a hunt to identify and arrest the accused, said police.

Later, IG Satyaveer Singh said that the accused had been identified as one Kapil Viayan, who had been arrested and put under interrogation.

“During his interrogation, the accused confessed that he had doled out a threat to the journalist in anger against her style of reporting on the ongoing farmers’ agitation at the borders of Delhi,” said the Udaipur IGP.

He added that Viayan was a second year student of law and a resident of Semari village in Udaipur. Viayan was also associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.