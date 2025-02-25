Rajasthan man arrested for allegedly raping minor daughter

BIKANER: The Rajasthah police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor daughter in Hanumangarh district, officials said on Tuesday. The girl alleged that her father had also assaulted her a year earlier. (Representational image)

Station House Officer (SHO) Hansraj Loona said the teenage girl, accompanied by her mother, lodged a complaint on Sunday.

She alleged that her father raped her on February 9 and warned her against revealing the crime to anyone. She alleged that he had also assaulted her a year earlier.

Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the law. The accused was arrested and presented in court on Tuesday, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

Police conducted the survivor’s medical examination at a Community Health Center, and she was presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

She refused to go back with her mother, after which authorities shifted her to Sakhi Centre, a government-run shelter home for women and children in distress.