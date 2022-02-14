Rajasthan man lured 6-yr-old girl to rape her. Alert cop spots him on CCTV feed

JAIPUR: An alert police constable prevented the rape of a six-year-old girl who was abducted by her 50-year-old neighbour in Sirohi district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The constable, posted at the Abhay command centre that has access to CCTV feed from cameras installed in the district, on February 10 spotted a man on a two-wheeler with a six-year-old girl on the live feed at about 7pm. It is not clear why but constable Labhu Singh thought his movements were suspicious and decided to track him.

At about 7:06pm, Labhu Singh spotted the man at another location molesting the girl. He immediately alerted a patrolling team to reach the spot. One team responded to his SOS message and reached the spot within four minutes and caught the man as he was raping the girl, said police.

The accused is a neighbour and lured the girl on the pretext of buying chocolate.

A case was registered at the Mahila Thana under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for abduction and rape, police said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been under attack from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over the law and order situation, phoned the constable to compliment him. The chief minister said the crime was averted because of his alertness.