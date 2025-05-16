Rajasthan: Mining mafia attacks police, sets vehicle on fire in Sawai Madhopur

The mining mafia in Rajasthan attacked the police and set the vehicle of a circle officer on fire in Sawai Madhopur on Thursday, with a tractor trolley driver losing his life in the incident, superintendent of police Mamta Gupta said on Friday. The mining mafia set a police officer’s vehicle on fire in Sawai Madhopur on Thursday night. (Sourced photo)

The incident occurred in Chauth Ka Barwara late on Thursday when a police team reached the Banas river after being informed about illegal sand mining.

When the police tried to stop the mafia from transporting sand from the riverbed by tractor trolleys, the miscreants allegedly started pelting stones.

The driver was mowed down by a tractor trolley, as the mafia set the private vehicle of deputy SP Labhu Ram Bishnoi on fire.

Locals immediately gathered and started attacking the police over the driver’s demise. The deceased was identified as Surgyan Meena, a native of Bundi.

His body will be handed over to family members after post-mortem, even as locals are demanding a written complaint against the police.

The police, however, have registered a case of ‘attempt to murder’ against the mafia.

“We are trying to pacify the people who are protesting against the police over the death. Police teams have been deployed to maintain law and order,” Gupta said.

Ram Prasad Meena, the brother of deceased, alleged that a police officer killed his brother with an iron rod.

Locals warned that they would start an agitation against the police if legal action was not considered against the deputy SP.