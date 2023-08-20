Rajasthan: Minor boy found dead with throat slit in Kotputli

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed with his throat slit in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district, police said, adding his body was found on Sunday in a field in Shahjahanpur village. (Representative Photo)

The boy belonged to the Banjara community (Other Backward Class), said police.

Additional police superintendent (ASP) of Neemrana Circle Jagram Meena said: “The boy went missing on Saturday, following which his family filed a missing complaint with local police. His body was recovered from the field on Sunday morning. His throat was slit with a sharp weapon, and multiple injury marks were also found on his body.”

According to the police, the boy went to fly kites with his cousins. However, he went missing after he ventured alone into the field to pick up kites.

ASP Meena said that the boy’s family filed a missing diary with the local police, following which the police swung into action and found the boy dead in the field. The body was identified by the family members.

“The boy was cremated after the autopsy. A case has also been filed under IPC (Indian Penal Code) section 302. Further investigation is underway,” said Meena.

