Rajasthan paper leak case: Three detained, BJP demands CBI probe in matter

A member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) was among three persons detained on Tuesday by the Special Operations Group of the state police in connection with the 2022 teacher recruitment paper leak case.

Terming the detention of RPSC member Babulal Katara as a "blot" on the Gehlot government, the BJP demanded that the Rajasthan government terminate the RPSC chairman and its members.

BJP leaders also demanded a CBI or judicial inquiry into the matter.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the government will ensure the strictest punishment to the guilty.

“Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara and two other accused have been detained by the SOG in connection with the second grade teacher paper leak,” Gehlot tweeted.

“Be it any level of person who plays with the interests of the youth, the government will ensure that he gets the strictest punishment,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore told reporters in Bikaner, “RPSC has become completely corrupt. Chief minister should terminate the RPSC chairman and other members."

BJP MLA from Ajmer north and former minister Vasudev Devnani said that a CBI or judicial inquiry should be ordered into the matter.

“It is not just one member but the entire board that decides the paper. Therefore, the entire RPSC is responsible. The RPSC chairman should resign on moral grounds or the government should terminate him,” he told reporters in Ajmer.

The Commission is based in Ajmer.

The SOG recently arrested Sher Singh Meena, a teacher from Odisha, in connection with the case.

Based on the inputs that came up during interrogation, the SOG detained Babulal Katara, his nephew Vijay Katara and driver in RPSC Gopal Singh.

They are being questioned in connection with the case.

In December last year, 55 people, including 37 candidates, were arrested in the grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case.

The Udaipur Police had intercepted a bus carrying candidates to the exam centre. Question papers were allegedly recovered from the candidates following which they were arrested.

Earlier, the SOG had arrested main accused Bhupendra Saran while another accused Suresh Dhaka is still absconding.