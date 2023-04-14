Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan records 397 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths

Rajasthan records 397 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths

PTI |
Apr 14, 2023 10:39 PM IST

The fatalities were reported from Churu, Hanumangarh and Jaipur.

Rajasthan on Friday reported 397 new Covid cases and three more deaths, officials said

There are 1,764 active Covid cases in the state, the health department said.
There are 1,764 active Covid cases in the state, the health department said.

The fatalities were reported from Churu, Hanumangarh and Jaipur, they said.

The new cases include 85 from Jaipur, 44 from Jodhpur, 42 from Jhalawar, 32 from Bikaner, 31 from Udaipur, 30 from Sikar and 29 from Ajmer among other places.

There are 1,764 active Covid cases in the state, the health department said.

Since January, 21 people have died in the state due to coronavirus, it said.

rajasthan jaipur coronavirus udaipur jodhpur bikaner ajmer churu jhalawar january sikar
