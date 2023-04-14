Rajasthan records 397 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths

Rajasthan on Friday reported 397 new Covid cases and three more deaths, officials said There are 1,764 active Covid cases in the state, the health department said.

The fatalities were reported from Churu, Hanumangarh and Jaipur, they said.

The new cases include 85 from Jaipur, 44 from Jodhpur, 42 from Jhalawar, 32 from Bikaner, 31 from Udaipur, 30 from Sikar and 29 from Ajmer among other places.

Since January, 21 people have died in the state due to coronavirus, it said.