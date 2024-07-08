Rajasthan: State roadways bus rams into trailer, 3 members of a family killed

Three members of a family from Delhi were killed, while 11 other sustained critical injuries after a Rajasthan Roadways bus rammed into a trailer in the wee hours of the day in Jaipur. The damaged bus and trailer after the accident on Monday in Shahpura, Rajasthan. (HT Photo)

The accident took place early in the morning around 4am on Monday on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway in Shahpura police station limits.

The bus, which was carrying passengers from Delhi to Jaipur, rammed into the cement-laden trailer when the bus driver was trying to overtake. Police rushed to the spot and organised a crane to pull out the bus from the trailer.

All injured were rushed to the Shahpura hospital where 11 were referred to the Sawai Man Singh hospital in Jaipur. Around 20 passengers were injured in total.

The deceased were identified as Vijay Agrawal (40), his wife Teena Agrawal (35) and their 16-year-old son.

The kin of the deceased have been informed about the accident.