Rajasthan: Three killed, over 12 injured as sleeper bus overturns in Jalore

At least three people, including an elderly couple, lost their lives while more than a dozen passengers sustained serious injuries after a private sleeper bus overturned on National Highway-325 in Rajasthan’s Jalore district late Sunday night. The horrific accident occurred around 11.30pm in the Ahore police station area, between Gawari village and Guda Balotan, when most passengers were asleep. Visuals from the site of the accident. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the bus was en route from Sanchore to Karauli via Jalore, Ahore and Jaipur. The vehicle was reportedly moving at a high speed when it rammed into a neem tree on the roadside and overturned. Several passengers broke open window panes to escape.

Ahore SHO Karan Singh said the bus had departed from Sanchore around 6pm. Initial investigation suggests that the driver may have been driving under the influence of alcohol. Passengers alleged that the bus was being driven at a speed exceeding 100kmph and that the driver was distracted, allegedly mixing pan masala after leaving the steering wheel, moments before the crash.

Among the deceased were Phagaluram Bishnoi (75), a resident of Liyadra village in Sanchore, and his wife Hau Devi (65). The couple was travelling to Ajmer to meet their son’s family. Another victim, Amritlal (resident of Bharatpur), succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Jalore general hospital.

Police said that 13 passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Ahore government hospital, while two critically injured passengers were referred to Jalore.

Rescue operations continued for several hours as three cranes were deployed to lift the overturned bus and retrieve passengers trapped underneath. SHO Karan Singh confirmed that the bodies of the deceased were badly crushed under the vehicle.

Passenger Hari Gurjar, who was travelling from Sanchore to Jaipur, said most occupants were asleep when the bus suddenly jolted violently and overturned. He said passengers smashed the glass windows to escape.

Several injured passengers have been identified as residents of Sanchore, Banswara, Dausa, Alwar and Medabagoda.

Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Authorities are probing allegations of rash driving, over speeding and driving under intoxication. Action against the driver will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.