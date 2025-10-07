Rajasthan: Trader shot dead by unidentified assailants inside gym

A trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants while working out at a gym in Didwana-Kuchaman district of Rajasthan early Tuesday morning. Ramesh Rulania, the trader who was shot dead on Tuesday in Kuchaman. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 5.40am at a gym located on Station Road in Kuchaman, where Ramesh Rulania, a motorcycle agency owner and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, was exercising on the second floor.

According to the police, three masked men entered the gym and opened fire at Rulania before fleeing on two vehicles they had parked nearby. Police reached the spot soon after the shooting and rushed the victim to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The entire attack was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the gym. Following the incident, state minister Vijay Chaudhary, local traders, and residents gathered at the hospital, where people demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and decided not to cremate the body until then.

Traders also announced a market shutdown in protest against the killing, while police appealed to the public to maintain law and order, assuring strict legal action against the accused.

Richa Tomar, superintendent of police of Didwana-Kuchaman, said that Rulania was shot by three unidentified men inside the gym during his regular workout session. “Police teams have been constituted to trace and arrest the accused. Barricades have been set up, and CCTV footage from all routes in the city is being examined,” she said.

Tomar added that the deceased had recently received extortion threats from the Rohit Godara gang. “Five other traders were also threatened with extortion, and police will ensure their security,” she added.