Rajasthan: Two Kerala-based robbers arrested in Ajmer with pistols, cartridges

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police in coordination with the Kerela Police on Tuesday arrested two individuals, who had been absconding since February 5 after robbing houses in Ernakulam, an official aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

Police said they arrested the duo identified as Danish (23) and Shahzad (33) from Ajmer and seized two pistols, seven cartridges, and two magazines from them which were purchased from Bihar.

According to the official mentioned above, the police were chasing the duo after receiving information that they were hiding in Ajmer. A police team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gauri Shankar launched a search operation to arrest the two accused.

Police said they received inputs about the robbers hiding in Ajmer from the Kerala Police and had a similar robbery plan to execute in Ajmer.

The accused stole around Rs.50 from two burglaries that took place one day apart at two houses in Kerala’s Ernakulam, DSP Shankar said. Kerala Police had been tracking them for the last few days and finally asked for the Ajmer Police’s help when they checked into a guest house in the city, he added.

“After reaching Ajmer via Chittorgarh on Tuesday, they stole a two-wheeler to conduct a recce in the Dargah area to spot houses for next burglaries,” said Shankar.

Meanwhile, the teams of Kerala and Ajmer police planned a joint operation to arrest them.

“When they were returning to the guest house from the recce, our teams started following them and decided to get them once they stopped at the guest house. However, the two opened fire on us. Though the bullets did not hit anyone, IPS Sharan Kanwale Gopinath was injured,” said a police officer aware of the development.

Police said the duo have been booked at Dargah police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assaulting public servant on duty) of the Indian Penal Code and also 3/25 of the Arms Act.

“We are probing whether they are involved in any other such cases and how they sourced firearms from Bihar. We have also asked the Kerala Police to send their case history from Ernakulam. Further investigation is underway.”