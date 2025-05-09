Rajasthan: Youth arrested for inflammatory posts on social media

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Churu district for allegedly posting provocative content on social media amid ongoing tensions along the India-Pakistan border, police said. The accused is a resident of Bajargarh. Authorities discovered that the accused had been actively sharing and posting inflammatory videos, photos. (Representative file photo)

District superintendent of police (DSP), Jay Yadav told HT that a special cyber desk team initiated a technical surveillance operation to monitor social media platforms amid the sensitive situation at the border.

During their investigation, authorities discovered that the accused had been actively sharing and posting inflammatory videos, photos, and messages designed to incite unrest and spread misinformation about the border tensions. Following prompt action, police identified and located the youth, leading to his arrest.

In an official advisory, Churu Police appealed to citizens to exercise responsibility and restraint on social media, especially in the wake of sensitive national security issues.

Officials warned that any individual found engaging in such activities will face strict legal action under law.