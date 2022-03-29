Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help

According to officials, around 150-200 people, including the forest staff, are engaged in controlling the fire. Two helicopters from Army have also been called in to douse the blaze.
Fire in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 05:12 PM IST
A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, the forest official said.

"Villagers residing in the periphery of the fire-affected area have been asked to move to safety," the official said.

