Jaipur, The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested nine persons, including senior engineers and retired officials, in connection with an alleged multi-crore corruption case linked to the Jal Jeevan Mission, officials said. Senior engineers, retired officials among 9 arrested in Rajasthan for corruption in JJM

Based on an FIR lodged in the matter, nearly 18 teams of the bureau conducted raids across Jaipur, Barmer, Udaipur, Karauli, Delhi and other locations and arrested the accused, an official statement said.

Investigation revealed that two firms, M/s Shri Ganpati Tubewell Company, owned by Mahesh Mittal, and M/s Shri Shyam Tubewell Company, owned by Padamchand Jain, allegedly secured tenders worth around ₹960 crore by submitting forged completion certificates, it said.

The certificates were purportedly issued by the Indian Railway Construction Company Limited, in alleged collusion with senior Public Health Engineering Department officials, the statement added.

The probe further revealed that senior PHED officials allegedly incorporated mandatory site-visit certification clauses in major projects above ₹50 crore, contrary to norms, thereby disclosing bidder identities and facilitating alleged tender pooling, the bureau said.

According to the ACB, this led to unusually high tender premiums, which were approved, leading to large-scale financial irregularities.

A special investigation team was constituted to investigate the matter, which conducted detailed technical and documentary analysis before carrying out the arrests.

Those arrested include the current Chief Engineer , Dinesh Goyal, Chief Engineer , K D Gupta, then secretary of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Subhanshu Dixit, and Financial Advisor for Renewable Energy, Sushil Sharma, the statement said.

Additionally, Churu Chief Engineer Niril Kumar, suspended executive engineer Vishal Saxena, retired additional chief engineer Arun Srivastava, retired chief engineer and technical member D K Gaur, and retired superintending engineer Mahendra Prakash Soni, were arrested in the case, it added.

Earlier in another case of alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, the bureau had filed a chargesheet against 11 people and two firms after a trap operation, it said.

Further interrogation of the accused and investigation are underway, the bureau said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.