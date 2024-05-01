Severe heatwave grips parts of south Bengal; mercury touches 45.2°C

Kolkata: Severe heat wave conditions were reported from at least 11 weather stations in south Bengal with mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark in at least 22 places during the daytime on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)

“The mercury shot above the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Wednesday in at least 22 weather stations in south Bengal and two in north Bengal,” said an official from the weather department.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that heat wave conditions, which gripped south Bengal districts since mid-April, are likely to continue till May 5, following which the districts may receive some rain.

The highest day temperature on Wednesday was recorded at Kalaikunda in the West Midnapore district, where the mercury touched 45.2 degrees Celsius. It was 8.5 degrees above the climatic normal resulting in a severe heat wave.

Officials said that it was a marginal improvement from Tuesday, when the day temperature at Kalaikunda touched 47.2 degrees Celsius, which was 10.4 degrees above normal.

The day temperature in Kolkata which touched 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the second-highest April temperature recorded in the city in 70 years, also improved marginally on Wednesday. It stood at 42 degrees, which was 6.6 degrees above normal.

Places such as Kolkata, Uluberia, Diamond Harbour, Midnapore, Canning, Haldia, Magra, Kalaikunda, Panagarh, Asansol and Jhargram recorded severe heatwave conditions.

IMD declares a heat wave when the day temperature touches 40 degrees Celsius and it is at least 4.5 degrees above the climatic normal. A severe heat wave occurs when the temperature is at least 6.4 degrees above normal or the day temperature has shot above the 47 degrees Celsius mark.

“Mainly dry winds from western and northwestern parts of India are blowing at lower levels. Strong solar insolation and the dry winds are triggering this heat wave. Such conditions are likely to continue till May 5,” said an IMD official.