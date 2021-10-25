Stalker kills woman in Rajasthan

A 22-year-old stalker allegedly killed a woman with a sharp-edged weapon and then clung onto her body lying in a pool of blood at Thanwala in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Sunday.

Police said the accused had been stalking the woman, a mother of two whose husband works in Maharashtra, for some time and was pressuring her to get into a relationship with him. When she spurned him, he allegedly murdered her, they added.

Niranjan Pratap Singh, a local police officer, said the accused was arrested on Monday and was being produced in a local court. He added the 32-year-old woman’s post-mortem has been conducted and her body was handed over to her family. Singh said the victim and the accused belong to the same village.

Singh cited the complaint of the woman’s brother-in-law and added the accused came to a site where the woman was working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and started shouting: “I would not leave you alive.” He then started hitting the woman continuously with the sharp-edged weapon. The villagers informed the police and separated the accused from the body. Police said the man was unconscious and taken to a hospital.