ACB team at his doorstep, Rajasthan official burns 15-20 lakh: Cop

A tehsildar in Rajasthan confined himself in his residence and burnt currency notes worth ₹15-20 lakh to save himself from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that had caught his associate minutes earlier, a senior official of the state’s anti-graft agency said.

The incident took place in Sirohi district, 400 km from state capital Jaipur, late on Wednesday evening after revenue inspector Parvat Singh was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh. The revenue inspector is alleged to have told investigators that he was acting on behalf of the area tehsildar Kalpesh Kumar Jain.

When the ACB team reached Jain’s residence in Pindwara along with Parvat Singh, he shut all the doors to prevent the team from entering his house and started burning the currency notes on the gas stove in the kitchen, said ACB director general BL Soni.

The ACB team finally managed to enter the house with the help of local police who used a gas cutter. They found what remained of the burnt currency notes in the kitchen. Officials said the team was able to find ₹1.5 lakh during a search of the house.

Soni said Parvat Singh and Kalpesh Kumar Jain have been arrested. He said the revenue inspector had demanded ₹5 lakh to sign off on a contract to remove the bark of the gooseberry trees and had called the contractor to a location on the highway in Swaroopganj near his office.

Singh had worked under tehsildar Kalpesh Jain in Sirohi before his transfer to Swaroopganj. He, however, continued to take a bribe for the tehsildar even after his transfer to Swaroopganj, said additional director general of police, ACB, Dinesh MN.