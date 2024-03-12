Tejas aircraft crashes near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan; pilot ejected safely

A Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during an operational training sortie near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the IAF said. The pilot ejected safely, it said. Police said the plane crashed near Kalla colony and there is no damage to property or human life. (PTI)

A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely,” the IAF said on X.

Police said the plane crashed near Kalla colony. There is no damage to property or human life.

The LCA was involved in the ongoing ‘Bharat Shakti exercise’ in Pokhran, and crashed at around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon. It fell on the hostel of Bhil community located in Jawahar Nagar, 2 km from Jaisalmer city. There was no one in that hostel room when the incident happened.

The incident occurred while Exercise Bharat Shakti was going on at Pokhran firing range in Jaisalmer. The exercise is being witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.