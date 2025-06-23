Tension erupts in Pokhran over post on MLA, mob attacks police station; 13 arrested

At least 13 people were arrested in Rajasthan’s Pokaran town in Jaisalmer district over an objectionable comment posted on social media targetting local MLA Mahant Pratappuri related to International Yoga Day, police said on Monday said. The incident began after photos from theYoga Day celebration held in Pokaran on June 21 were shared on social media. (Sourced HT photo)

The situation escalated late Sunday night when a mob attacked the Pokaran police station following the arrest of the accused Rafique from Gomat village, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge and detain several individuals.

According to Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Choudhary, the incident began after photos from the state-level International Yoga Day celebration held in Pokaran on June 21 were shared on social media. Among them were images of BJP MLA Mahant Pratappuri. The image drew controversial remarks from the accused who was arrested on Sunday night.

Later that night around 10:30pm, as many as 60 people led by Gomat village Sarpanch’s husband Firoz Khan gathered at the Pokaran police station to protest Rafique’s arrest. Despite efforts by police to pacify the crowd, the protest turned violent as the mob began pelting stones at the police station. No injuries were reported among police personnel.

In response, police detained 19 people. Following preliminary questioning, 13 individuals — including Firoz Khan — were formally arrested on charges of obstructing government work and inciting violence.

Also Read:Tension erupts in Haridwar’s Jwalapur after severed cow head found on road

According to authorities, Khan, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, misled villagers and incited the crowd by spreading misinformation regarding the arrest.

“To disperse the mob, police were compelled to use batons,” SP Choudhary said, adding that legal action has been initiated against those responsible for the attack on the police station premises and gate.

Police have also identified 40 more individuals allegedly involved in the violence. Their names have been included in the first information report (FIR), and arrests are expected soon.

SP Choudhary, who rushed to Pokaran late Sunday night, reviewed the situation on the ground and instructed officers to take strict action.

“Anyone posting derogatory content against religious or social figures on social media will not be spared,” he said.