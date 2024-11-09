Thai woman shot by unidentified assailants in Udaipur; probe on: Police

A 24-year-old woman from Thailand, who arrived in India two months ago with a friend, sustained severe bullet injuries after three unidentified assailants fired at her in Rajasthan’s Udaipur during the wee hours of Saturday, said police. Police said it was the three assailants themselves who dropped off the Thai woman at the hospital. (Representational image)

Superintendent of police (SP), Yogesh Goyal said, “The incident took place when the woman left the hotel located near the Udai Pol area and took a taxi at around 1.30am. It is not clear where she was going and how she came under the attack. The three accused escaped the spot. Police are searching for them.”

“The incident came to the fore when the woman was admitted to the MB Hospital. The hospital authority informed the police about the matter. It was later found that it was the three assailants themselves who dropped her off at the hospital. It is not yet clear why they shot her,” the SP said.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Thogkhot Thanchanok from Thailand, arrived in India in August for a trip and reached Udaipur on October 21. She had been staying at Hotel Veer Palace, located near the Udai Pol area in the city with her friend. However, on the night of the incident, she had left the hotel alone.

Following the incident, Thanchanok sustained a deep injury on her chest and also one on her back and was admitted at the intensive care unit of the hospital, said the SP. “However, in the morning, the doctors informed that she is out of danger. It will take her some time to be completely cured.”

“Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby locations of the hospital. Prima facie, Thanchanok had dinner with her friend at around 8.30pm in the hotel and then went back to their room. Later, she left the place alone. Both the woman and her friend are being interrogated by the local police. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.