Theft of Covaxin doses from Rajasthan hospital serious situation: BJP's Satish Poonia

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dr Satish Poonia on Thursday sharpened his attack on the Congress-led state government over the theft of Covaxin doses from the cold storage of a hospital in the capital city Jaipur on Tuesday. Calling it a ‘serious situation’, Poonia said the Rajasthan government is negligent and should take cognizance of the entire matter.

“There used to be a lot of thefts in Rajasthan, but the theft of vaccine is surprising. It clearly shows the government is not alert and is negligent in such a matter. This is a serious issue and the government should take cognizance of it,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, Poonia tweeted that under chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s leadership, thieves were having fun while the public was living in a shadow of fear. “Home burglary, theft from the temple, theft from a police station, theft of files from the secretariat, theft of medicine from the hospital, theft of examination papers and now in the time of Covid crisis, the theft of vaccines -- the only thing which was left, happened today,” the BJP leader wrote on a microblogging site.





More than 300 doses (320 exact) of Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, went missing from Kanwatiya government hospital in Jaipur’s Shastri Nagar on Tuesday. The hospital’s authorities informed Jaipur’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO) about the theft on Tuesday night following which a First Information Report was lodged on Wednesday. Dr Narottam Sharma, Jaipur’s CMHO said on Wednesday the theft allegedly took place on Monday and a departmental investigation has been ordered.

Also Watch| 320 doses of Covaxin go 'missing' from Jaipur hospital, police register case

A police official told ANI on Wednesday the investigation into the incident of theft will be done after scanning through the hospital’s CCTV footage and action will be taken accordingly.

Rajasthan has so far reported over 381,000 Covid-19 disease cases of which 3,008 have died, 333,379 have been discharged or have recovered while the active cases stand at 44,905.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON