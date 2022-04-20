These cows at Rajasthan shelter have fixed deposits in their names
JAIPUR: Radha, Radhika, Sita and Geeta have a fixed deposit of ₹1 lakh each in their name. They are stray cows, which were adopted by a cow shelter in Rajasthan. The interest earned on the fixed deposit ensures some medical help for them.
The Jamvay Jyoti Goshala (cow shelter) in Bhodki village of Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, has around 1,000 cows of which 31 milch cows have ₹1 lakh each as fixed deposit in banks.
In 2015, this shelter was started in two bigah land, and now it is spread across 61 bigah - all with the support of villagers and philanthropists. “The idea to start the shelter came when there were reports of the cattle damaging crops and instances of dogs eating calves,” said Shiv Ram Godara, village sarpanch, who manages the daily affair of the shelter.
On the fixed deposits for cows, he said, “Many donors wanted welfare for cows to continue even after their death. So, we came up with a proposal to have a fixed deposit Of ₹1 lakh in the name of a cow. As there were many cows in the shelter, we decided to start fixed deposit in the name of milch cows,” he said.
Half of the 31 fixed deposits have been done by the locals and the rest are by philanthropists. The interest of the sum is used for a cow. Though it is not more than ₹6,000 annually, it is a fixed help. “When a cow is pregnant, the locals are contacted for FDs and most of the time the philanthropists make visits and adopt a cow,” said Godara, who himself has made two FDs in his mother and wife’s name for cows.
Even the government school teachers and farmers in the village have adopted cows in the name of their mother, he added.
“A lakh amount isn’t too big if asked or donated for a cause, and we have fixed this sum for adoption. The FDs are not withdrawn and only loans are taken against it for emergency purposes such as delay in getting government grant,” he said.
The cow shelter has 300 members, who donate a fixed amount monthly, which comes out to be ₹2.5 lakh. A sum of ₹8 lakh is required monthly to run the shelter. He said all the animals in the shelter are tagged.
He recalled with disappointment, “When the shelter was open, the villagers and other donors sent 800 vehicles loaded with fodder but today not even 80 are received. The commitment and enthusiasm seem to have faded with time.”
