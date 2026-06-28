Two 11-year-olds among 3 minors held for killing a 10-year-old in Jaipur: Police

Two 11-year-olds and one 13-year-old, were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly killing a 10-year-old boy whose decapitated body was found in Jaipur’s Muhana area in Rajasthan earlier this week, police said. Police said the body remained in the open for nearly 10 days. (Representative Photo/iStock)

Police said the murder was allegedly triggered by an offensive remark the victim had made to the sister of one of the accused a few days earlier.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Rajarshi Raj Verma said all three accused were neighbours of the victim. “The accused had been planning the crime for several days. On the day of the incident, when the boy stepped out for some work, they allegedly lured him and killed him,” Verma said.

According to the DCP, the three minors first allegedly strangled the boy with a scarf before attacking him with a sharp-edged weapon. They then abandoned the body at the spot.

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Police said the body remained in the open for nearly 10 days, resulting in advanced decomposition. Investigators clarified that the head had become separated from the body due to the advanced stage of decomposition.

According to police, the victim, a native of Darbhanga in Bihar, had been missing since June 14. His decomposed body was recovered from the Muhana police station area on June 25. Family members identified him by his clothes because the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.