Udaipur murder: Top cop says peace key for livelihood of locals, curfew relaxed
A senior police officer has appealed to Udaipur's residents to maintain peace and not get instigated by rumours amid the outrage over the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two Muslim men last week. He further said any such disturbance affects the livelihood of residents of the city of lakes as it is a tourist spot.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Udaipur’s additional director general of police (ADGP) Dinesh MN said, “Every incident cannot be viewed as communal. There are individual incidents. Udaipur is a tourist spot and any disturbance affects the daily livelihood of people.”
Also Read| Udaipur accused beaten up; police get 10-day custody of four
The tourism industry in Udaipur has been affected following Lal's murder. A report by PTI on Sunday said that over half the hotel bookings made for the next two months were cancelled and industry players fear that the tailor's killing will harm the tourism season beginning September.
The Udaipur ADGP also urged locals to approach the administration and police in case there is any issue and a solution will be found.
His comments come as curfew was relaxed in Udaipur for 10 hours on Sunday as the situation in the city gradually returned to normal. According to the district administration, the curfew was relaxed between 8am till pm.
The curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur on June 28, hours after Lal was beheaded over an alleged social media post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who recently made derogatory statements against Prophet Mohammad.
Also Read| BJP denies link with Udaipur attacker amid furore
The murderers – Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad – posted the video of the killing on social media stating they had avenged an insult to Islam. They also threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Both Akhtari and Mohammad were arrested hours after the murder from Rajsamand, and on Thursday two more accused who were involved in the recce of Lal's shop were arrested.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jaipur has sent all the four accused to ten-day custody for further interrogation.
On Saturday, the accused were attacked by an angry crowd while police were escorting them to the NIA court.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics