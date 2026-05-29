Unidentified man kills 12-year-old girl, injures mother in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh

A 12-year-old girl was killed and her mother was injured after an unidentified man attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon in a village in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district on Thursday night. An unidentified man allegedly attacked a woman and her 12-year-old daughter while they slept outside their home in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district.

“A 40-year-old woman was sleeping on a cot outside her house along with her 12-year-old daughter on Thursday night, when an unidentified person attacked both of them with a sharp weapon. The girl died in the attack, while the woman sustained serious injuries,” Devgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Nagaji Ram said.

According to police officers, the woman’s husband and son had gone to Rajsamand for work, while her 15-year-old elder daughter had stayed overnight at a relative’s house in the neighbourhood. When she returned home on Friday morning, she found her mother injured and her younger sister dead.

She informed villagers and alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the village at around 8 am and began an investigation.

With the help of villagers, the injured woman was first taken to the Pratapgarh District Hospital, from where doctors referred her to Udaipur for further treatment.

“Police and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team are conducting an investigation at the scene. Efforts are underway to identify the attacker and determine the motive behind the crime,” SHO Ram said.