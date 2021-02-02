Vasundhara Raje's hour-long meeting with Shah surprises many
- Raje, in last one week, has met BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan.
Close to an hour-long meeting between former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union home Minister Amit Shah on Monday late evening came as a surprise for many and stirred political talks.
Raje’s frequent meetings with senior BJP leaders in the last one week have become the point of discussion among the state and central leaders.
National BJP vice-president, Raje, in last one week, has met BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan and Rajasthan in charge Arun Singh.
A senior leader familiar with the developments said normally a meeting with Shah lasts over 10-15 minutes, because of his busy schedule, but with Raje, it went for close to an hour. This probably is Raje's first in-person meeting after long.
He said the disagreement between Raje and Shah has been talked about in the past but this time it is learnt to have been smoothened.
Raje’s distance from the party, especially from the political activities in Rajasthan, is visible and would have been discussed with Shah. She, as the national vice president, also be given an important responsibility, said the leader.
However, people close to Raje called these meetings as a general courtesy. Raje would be visiting Rajasthan before the assembly session beginning from February 10.
