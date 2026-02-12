Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Feb 13-15)

Book talk: Decoding Rajasthan Sunidhi Chauhan promises an unforgettable evening — not just a celebration of her chart-topping music, but a chance to witness the electrifying force she is on stage.

What: Catch a discussion on the book From Dynasties to Democracy: Politics, Caste and Power Struggles in Rajasthan by journalists Deep Mukherjee and Tabeeneh Anjum. The authors will be in conversation with noted historian Rima Hooja and former sarpanch Chhavi Rajawat. The talk will explore how “kisan sabhas, Dalit and Adivasi assertion, recurrent caste and communal violence, and the steady consolidation of party politics” have shaped Rajasthan’s political story.

When: February 15 (Sunday); 5 pm

Where: Mini Audi-1, Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹99

Gig: Sunidhi Chauhan Live

What: The Bollywood playback powerhouse behind hits such as Mehboob Mere, Desi Girl, Bhaage Re Mann and Sheila Ki Jawani is set to light up Jaipur with a live performance as part of her 10-city I Am Home tour. With a career spanning more than two decades, Sunidhi Chauhan promises an unforgettable evening — not just a celebration of her chart-topping music, but a chance to witness the electrifying force she is on stage.

When: February 14 (Saturday); 7 pm

Where: JECC Ground, Jaipur

Entry: Prices start at ₹5,500

Stand-up comedy: Ordinarily funny

What: Delhi-based stand-up comedian Akshay Srivastava is bringing his latest set to the stage, fresh off the massive popularity of his YouTube specials Quiggy – The Delivery App, School Bunk Part 1 and Shadi Karlo. A former banker, Srivastava is known for finding humour in the everyday — whether in the chaos of ordering essentials from a quick-commerce app or the awkwardness of strangers casually probing one’s relationship status.

When: February 14 (Saturday); 7 pm

Where: Strings Cocktail Lounge

Entry: Prices start at ₹399

Open-mic night

What: Organised by Poetiyapa, an arts and storytelling community that hosts similar events across multiple Indian cities, including Delhi, Lucknow, Indore, Agra and Kanpur, this event features categories such as spoken-word poetry, stand-up comedy, singing, storytelling and rapping. Test your talent in an intimate setting before a welcoming audience — and you could walk away with winnings too. The top three performers will receive cash prize money of ₹5,100, ₹2,100 and ₹1,100, respectively.

When: February 15 (Sunday), 11 am

Where: Gypsy Monkey

Entry: Audience ticket ₹99, performer’s pass ₹499

Play: On the life of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

What: Watch Rashtranayak, a play based on the life and legacy of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, this weekend. The production has been brought to Jaipur in collaboration with the National School of Drama’s theatre festival, Bharat Rang Mahotsav. Written by Jyoti Jelia and directed by Sajjad Husain Khan, the play traces Mukherjee’s journey from a childhood shaped by patriotism to his tenure as India’s minister of industry, his subsequent resignation, and the events that led to the formation of the BJS.

When: February 13 (Friday), 6.30 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹99