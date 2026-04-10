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Woman, 2 sons found dead inside flat in Rajasthan’s Pali; suicide suspected: Police

The incident came to light around 6pm on Thursday at their residence in Aashapura Township on Jodhpur Road, where the house was reportedly closed for two days

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 10:33 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Three people including a mother and her two sons were found dead in their house in Rajasthan’s Pali city on Thursday evening, police said.

All three bodies were shifted to Bangar Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. (Representative file photo)

The incident came to light around 6pm on Thursday at their residence in Aashapura Township on Jodhpur Road, where the house was reportedly closed for two days.

According to police, their bodies were found inside the room.

The first person to discover the incident was a family member. He had arrived at the house after repeated phone calls went unanswered. When there was no response, he informed the Industrial Area Police Station. The door was found locked from inside and had to be broken open.

All three bodies were shifted to Bangar Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Deputy superintendent of police (City) Madan Singh informed that two mobile phones and a suicide note were recovered from the scene. Station house officer (SHO) Nirma Bishnoi confirmed that poison was found near two of the bodies, and the matter is being investigated from all possible angles.

According to police, a suicide note was recovered from the scene. However, police have said that investigations are ongoing to rule out any other possible angles.

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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Woman, 2 sons found dead inside flat in Rajasthan’s Pali; suicide suspected: Police
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Woman, 2 sons found dead inside flat in Rajasthan’s Pali; suicide suspected: Police
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